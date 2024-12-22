Penny Forward Updates App To Boost Financial Education For Blind Americans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Penny Forward App Update Expands Tools for 32M Blind & Low Vision Americans, Enhancing Accessibility & Empowerment with New Features.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Penny Forward INC, a leading Minnesota-based 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization founded and run by people who are blind, is proud to announce an updated version of the Penny Forward app. Developed in partnership with and World Services for the Blind , Penny Forward Mobile Version 1.2.0 provides access to financial education for the estimated 32 million blind and low vision Americans across the country.The Penny Forward app provides an inclusive platform where blind and low vision users can effortlessly access news articles, podcast episodes, an events calendar, and online courses tailored to the unique needs of the blind and low vision community. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the information gap and empower individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions.New features include:.Support for in-app purchases, allowing members to manage their membership through the app..A new, more accessible, learning management system, making online course content even easier to use.“Any time you introduce a new app or software program, compromises have to be made. Penny Forward mobile is no exception. Our new app is even more accessible while removing some of the compromises that we were forced to make in the initial release,” said Christopher Peterson, the Founder and CEO of Penny Forward.“I'm so excited to be taking the Penny Forward online platform another step forward with the release of this updated app.”Penny Forward Mobile Version 1.2.0 is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.ABOUT PENNY FORWARDFounded in 2021 by people who are blind, Penny Forward Inc is a Minnesota Nonprofit Corporation whose mission is to help people with blindness or low vision confidently navigate the landscape of personal finance through education, mentoring, and mutual support. They envision a world where people with blindness or low vision have the resources to tackle tough times, seize sensational opportunities, and champion causes they care about. Since their founding they've served over forty thousand visitors to their web site, released nearly 100 podcast episodes, six online courses, held over 80 group workshops, and presented at the American Council of the Blind and National Federation of the Blind national conventions. More information about Penny Forward is available at their web site, pennyforward.ABOUT World Services for The Blindfounded by Roy Kumpe in 1947, World Services for The Blind, WSB, serves blind or visually impaired people who need to learn independent living skills or job training skills tailored to the specific requirements of their individual visual impairments. The goal of WSB is to empower blind or visually impaired people to achieve sustainable independence through life skills, career training and community access. Since its birth, WSB has served more than 16,000 people from all fifty states and fifty-nine countries. For more information, visitABOUT Wells FargoSince 1852, Wells Fargo has been helping people go further. From introducing the first checking account in California designed for people who were blind or had low vision to being the first financial institution to have its website, wellsfargo, certified as accessible by the National Federation of the Blind, they are continually innovating so their customers can get ahead. For more information, visit

