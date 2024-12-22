Prosperity Of Life Announces World Tour For August 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shane and Rachel Krider, co-founders of Prosperity Of Life, enjoying some downtime in the Algarve, Portugal

Shane & Rachel Krider enjoying some time with fellow company founder, Greg Strom at a leadership retreat in Cape Town, South Africa

Some of the Prosperity Of Life global leadership team together for a special celebration and mastermind.

Connecting Leaders Across the Globe to Unlock Business Potential.

- Shane KriderFOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity Of Life, a global leader in personal development and business mentorship , is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated World Tour taking place in August 2025. Led by founders Shane and Rachel Krider, the tour will visit some of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets across the globe, including London, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, Dallas, Austin, Miami, and Toronto.This landmark tour is designed to connect with emerging business leaders and entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and strategies to thrive in today's fast-paced economy. Shane and Rachel Krider, renowned for their transformative leadership and mentorship programs, will deliver key insights, advanced training, and actionable steps to support the growth and success of both aspiring and established leaders.“We are incredibly excited to embark on this journey and meet passionate individuals who are ready to elevate their personal and professional lives,” said Shane Krider.“This tour is not just about training but about building a global community of empowered leaders.”The World Tour will feature dynamic sessions aimed at:Identifying and mentoring the next generation of business leaders in these thriving markets.Equipping established leaders with advanced strategies for scaling their businesses.Fostering meaningful connections and collaboration among like-minded individuals.Each stop on the tour will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage directly with the Kriders, gain actionable insights, and become part of a worldwide network of forward-thinking entrepreneurs.“Our mission has always been to inspire and empower individuals to unlock their potential,” said Rachel Krider.“This tour represents a powerful opportunity to do just that, on a global scale.”Tickets for the Prosperity Of Life World Tour 2025 are available now. Contact your Prosperity Of Life associate or for more information, visit our insiders site or follow Prosperity Of Life on social media for the latest updates.

Kirsty Goldsworthy

Prosperity Of Life

+1 303-800-8829

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Prosperity Of Life World Tour 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.