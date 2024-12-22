Who Is Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah? Kuwait's Yoga Pioneer, Humanitarian Leader And Founder Of Daratma

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi, during his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, an avid yoga practitioner and founder of Daratma, Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio. The meeting underscored the growing cultural and wellness connections between India and Kuwait.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi praised Shaikha's dedication to yoga and fitness, highlighting her contributions to promoting the practice in the Gulf region.“Met HH Shaikha AJ in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards yoga and fitness. We talked about ways to make yoga more popular among the youth,” PM Modi wrote. Discussions also focused on expanding yoga's influence and promoting a healthy lifestyle among younger generations.

The Ministry of External Affairs described Shaikha as a pioneering figure in Kuwait's wellness landscape, emphasizing her role in fostering people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The visit also included a meeting with Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, President of the Kuwait Heritage Society. PM Modi appreciated Alabduljaleel's efforts to preserve rare manuscripts and artifacts, many of which reflect the historical ties between Kuwait and India. The PM noted Alabduljaleel's personal connection to India, with his forefathers' links to Surat, Mumbai, and Kozhikode.

Who is Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah?

Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah is a celebrated wellness advocate, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. She began her yogic journey in 2001 and went on to establish Daratma, Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio, in 2014. The name Daratma combines the Arabic word "Dar" (home) and the Sanskrit term "Atma" (soul), symbolizing a sanctuary for self-discovery and balance.



Instrumental in introducing the yoga education license in Kuwait, making yoga officially recognized and accessible.

Co-founded Shems Youth Yoga (2015–2021), a curriculum for children aged 0-14. Organized Vipassana silent retreats in the UAE since 2015.



Launched Yomnak lil Yaman in 2021, raising funds for Yemeni refugees and internally displaced persons. Supported pandemic relief in 2020 by providing educational supplies to underprivileged children in Kuwait.

Key contributionsYoga and wellness advocacy:| PM Modi gets ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour in Kuwait; holds talks Humanitarian initiatives:

Also Read | PM's Kuwait visit: From 'Hala Modi' event to defence talks, all you need to know Global engagements:



Organized Reiki Jin Kei Do master training in Kuwait (2008–2014).

Conducted consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in the US. (2011). Founded a women and children's center in Kabul, Afghanistan (2001).



Founded Shams Concept design studio (2014–2017). Worked as a creative producer for the KenNiz TV show on Al-Watan TV (2008–2011).

Creative ventures:| PM Modi gets Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' | Watch

Shaikha's vision extends beyond yoga, blending traditional practices with modern approaches to foster mindfulness and global unity. Her work in promoting wellness and cultural understanding has positioned her as a key figure in India-Kuwait relations.