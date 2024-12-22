In Lviv, Families Of Prisoners Of War Held Rallies To Remind Of Those Who Will Spend Christmas In Torture Chambers
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, the families of prisoners of war held rallies to remind them of those who will spend Christmas in Russian dungeons.
This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Today and yesterday, the families of prisoners of war held rallies to remind us of those who will spend their third Christmas in Russian dungeons. We have to do everything to bring our heroes home,” noted Sadovyi.
According to him, the symbolic tables and empty chairs became a call to memory and action.
As Ukrinform reported, a Christmas tree was set up in the center of Odesa in support of prisoners of war.
