Man Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav
Date
12/22/2024 10:07:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 30-year-old man has been killed in a Russian drone attack in Beryslav, Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"According to the investigation, on December 22, at around 11:50, Russian military personnel launched a drone strike on Beryslav in the Kherson region. An explosive device dropped from the drone killed a 30-year-old man," the post said.
The Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a war crime resulting in the death of a civilian).
