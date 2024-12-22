Man Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 30-year-old man has been killed in a Russian drone attack in Beryslav, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on December 22, at around 11:50, Russian military personnel launched a drone strike on Beryslav in the Kherson region. An explosive device dropped from the drone killed a 30-year-old man," the post said.

The Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a war crime resulting in the death of a civilian).