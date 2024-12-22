Orban exposes recent specifics of Christmas ceasefire suggestion

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has revealed new details of his proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, which includes a prisoner exchange of approximately 700 individuals from both Russia and Ukraine. Orban initially suggested a holiday truce earlier this month as part of his efforts to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict. He also presented the idea to US President-elect Donald during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal.



Orban remains hopeful that the ceasefire is still achievable, arguing that there is no reason why soldiers should continue to die during the holiday season. He emphasized that Christmas represents an opportunity for peace, advocating for a temporary pause in fighting and the exchange of prisoners.



Orban stated that the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield and called for a greater diplomatic push to end the war. He urged diplomats to take the lead in negotiations to prevent further loss of life.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Orban had discussed the ceasefire and prisoner swap with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who supported the proposal and sent suggestions for the exchange to the Hungarian embassy. However, Ukraine rejected Hungary’s offer, with Zelensky making clear his refusal to allow Orban to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Despite this, Russia expressed full support for Orban's efforts.

