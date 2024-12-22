Media reports NATO nations cautious about training soldiers in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Western officials have expressed concerns about the UK’s potential plan to resume training Ukrainian on Ukrainian soil, according to The Times. The UK has previously trained Ukrainian forces on British soil, and British Defense Secretary John Healey suggested that sending military personnel to Ukraine could help mobilize and motivate more recruits. He emphasized that training closer to the front lines would be more effective. However, some officials warn that such a move could make British instructors a target for Russian forces.



In the past, the UK had sent instructors to Ukraine in early 2022 to teach the Ukrainian military how to use British anti-tank missiles, but they were withdrawn before direct fighting began with Russia. The Yavorov military base in western Ukraine, where the training occurred, was struck by Russian missiles shortly after.



Despite the Ukrainian military's challenges with recruitment and manpower, including new conscription measures, Western supporters argue that training troops closer to the front would improve their confidence and readiness. However, some UK officials have opposed the plan, with concerns about the risks posed by Russian military actions. Russia has consistently warned that foreign fighters in Ukraine are legitimate military targets, claiming that Western nations are covertly involved in the conflict.

