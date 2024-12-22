Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah, Visiting Indian Premier
12/22/2024 5:16:01 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation, currently on an official visit to the country.
The Kuwaiti and Indian sides discussed the relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of India, means of promoting these ties, key issues on the regional and international arenas.
Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior State officials attended the session. (end)
