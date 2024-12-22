Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Abram, Aryan's The Lion King Continues To Roar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Mufasa: The Lion King' continued to roar on Day 2 with a Collection of an estimated 13.70 crore in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was ₹ 8.80 crore on Day 1, Sacnilk reported. It is expected that Mufasa is going to earn a lot in the coming days.

Day 1: ₹8.8 crore

Day 2: ₹13.7 crore

Total collection: ₹22.5 crore

The report further stated the movie's "India Net Collection" for two days was recorded at ₹ 22.50 crore, while worldwide, it was ₹500 crore. Two days of Overseas Collection was ₹350 crore and India's gross collection stood at ₹27 crore.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' had an overall 31.50 percent English Occupancy on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Morning Shows: 18.42%

Afternoon Shows: 31.85%

Evening Shows: 37.93%

Night Shows: 37.80%

Mumbai: 21.75%

National Capital Region: 17.25%

Pune: 22.25%

Bengaluru: 47.75%

Hyderabad: 47%

Kolkata: 27%

Ahmedabad: 14.75%

Chennai: 64.50%

Kochi: 26.75%

Hindi (3D) Occupancy:

Mumbai: 32.00%

NCR: 20.75%

Bengaluru: 48.00%

Chennai: 46.33%

The Telugu version of the film performed exceptionally well, with an overall occupancy of 53.63%. Key regions include:

Hyderabad: 63.75%

Bengaluru: 53.50%

Chennai: 44.00%

The Tamil version saw strong attendance, particularly in Chennai, where occupancy reached 58.50%.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to 'Mufasa' in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa.