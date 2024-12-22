From Roots to Regional Rhythms, Legacy Collective Continues to Champion Homegrown Talent with Tips Music

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 20th December 2024 – Tips Music Limited, a leading Indian record label renowned for its extensive multilingual releases, and Legacy Collective, a platform dedicated to promoting homegrown Indian art, culture, and experiences, are joining forces to launch a groundbreaking cross-cultural music project Legacy Collective Roots. Celebrating India’s rich and diverse regional musical heritage with a series of regionally inspired releases, this exciting collaboration aims to offer fresh and engaging musical experiences to audiences nationwide.

Dedicated to fostering authentic cultural connections with modern audiences, this latest project aligns with Legacy Collective’s vision by championing local talent and amplifying regional narratives on a national stage. The project features four carefully selected folk songs from Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, each highlighting the unique musical heritage of the region. These traditional tracks have been reimagined with a modern sound, blending the soul of folk music with contemporary appeal that resonates with modern audiences.



The series kicks off with the high-energy Punjabi folk song, "Jutti Kasuri," featuring the charismatic Gippy Grewal and the talented Dhanashree Verma. Set for release on December 19, 2024, the track is composed by the dynamic duo Akshay and Ip, with powerful vocals by Gippy Grewal and Rashmeet Kaur. Lyricist Ip Singh and director Sneha Shetty Kohli have carefully crafted a song that merges traditional Punjabi musical elements with modern pop sensibilities.



Hari Nair, CEO of Tips Music Limited, shared, “Our vision has always been to create content that resonates with diverse cultural landscapes. This collaboration with Legacy Collective is a strategic effort to showcase the incredible musical talent from various regions of India. 'Jutti Kasuri' is a lively Punjabi folk celebration, reimagined for today’s audience.”



Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Domestic Browns and RTD, Bacardi India said, “At LEGACY COLLECTIVE, we have always championed the spirit of India’s rich cultural heritage – honouring iconic homegrown expressions across cuisine, art, and music, while reimagining them to resonate with today’s audiences. Our collaboration with Tips Music is a perfect embodied of this commitment -- celebrating India’s diverse regional musical traditions with a contemporary twist. With an exciting lineup of four upcoming releases that draw from the timeless charm of folk music across different states, we look forward to the journey ahead -- blending legacy with creativity to craft experiences that connect deeply and inspire pride in India’s cultural heritage.”

Gippy Grewal, who is both starring in and singing the track, shared his excitement: "Jutti Kasuri is more than just a song – it's a celebration of Punjabi energy and spirit. We've created something that will make people dance, smile, and feel the true essence of Punjab. This track is a perfect fusion of traditional vibes and modern music that I'm sure will connect with audiences across generations."

This ambitious project will expand to four regional languages - Punjabi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi - showcasing the incredible musical diversity of India. Each track is meticulously designed to capture the unique essence of its regional musical tradition while appealing to a broader, contemporary audience.

Music Composers Akshay & IP added, "Our goal was to seamlessly blend traditional Punjabi linguistic nuances with a modern musical narrative, ensuring the track's playful spirit connects with a wide range of listeners."

"Jutti Kasuri" drops December 19th—get ready for a track that will light up dance floors and top the music charts!







