Canadian Wood hosted an insightful Seminar in Bengaluru for the Woodworking Industry

20th December 2024, Bengaluru: The British Columbia (B.C.) provincial government's crown corporation, Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt Ltd (FII India), popularly known as Canadian Wood successfully hosted a seminar in Bengaluru titled 'Canadian Wood – The Sustainable Solution.' The event was well attended and brought together architects, designers, manufacturers, builders and domain experts to engage and discuss the sustainable advantages of Canadian Wood species in their designs. The seminar featured thought-provoking presentations from Canadian Wood experts and distinguished domain specialists, offering a wealth of knowledge on sustainability, innovation, and the versatility of wood in modern designs. Dr. Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director - Technical Services of Canadian Wood, delivered an engaging talk on "Wood as a Sustainable and Versatile Material", and Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Business Development of Canadian Wood emphasized the benefits of "Canadian Wood: A Perfect Choice."



Prominent domain experts included Mr. Sujith Shenoy, COO of Morph – A Prestige Group, who highlighted “Sustainable Timber Solutions,” where he shared his experience of using Canadian wood species his journey on moving towards sustainable wood choices and some prominent projects across India. We also had Mr. Ashok Abraham Kuriakose, Managing Partner of Kelveneers Timber Systems, whose presented on “Staying Relevant with Technology and Sustainability” captivated the audience with his woodworking knowledge and experience with Canadian Wood species, he also highlighted some of their excellent projects with wood. The seminar underscored Canadian Wood's commitment to promoting eco-friendly, versatile, and certified wood while fostering innovation and sustainability. The insightful presentations provided a deep dive into the sustainable advantages and versatile applications of Canadian Wood species. They also highlighted innovative solutions and practical approaches for integrating eco-friendly timber.



Dr. Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director - Technical Services of Canadian Wood, shared, "Canadian Wood stands out as a lightweight yet strong material, known for its durability, sustainability, and versatility across both indoor and outdoor applications. Sourced from certified and legally harvested forests, it offers one of the most eco-friendly solutions with minimal carbon emissions. Unlike traditional materials like concrete, wood is healthier, eco-friendly, and boasts exceptional seismic performance, resisting collapse even during earthquakes or fire incidents. From residential projects featuring Yellow Cedar windows to iconic landmarks like The Pallet Pub in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Canadian Wood has demonstrated its adaptability and quality. Today's seminar highlighted its transformative impact in Bengaluru, sparking engaging discussions and showcasing its potential for sustainability."



Mr Sujith Shenoy, COO of Morph – A Prestige Group said, “At Prestige, wood is an integral part of our designs, from doors to windows, and Canadian Wood has consistently exceeded our expectations in quality, durability, and sustainability. Our association with Canadian Wood team began seven to eight years ago, and since then, it has become a cornerstone of our projects, including the design of 270 villas where it was the preferred choice for windows. Renowned for its stability and eco-friendliness, Canadian Wood species —especially Yellow Cedar—has proven to be one of the most durable and economical options available. By using Canadian Wood, we not only deliver superior products but also promote healthier living and sustainable practices. For a better future, we encourage future engineers to explore the potential of this remarkable material."



Mr. Ashok Abraham Kuriakose, Managing Partner at Kelveneers Timber Systems added, “Over the past decade, our journey with Canadian Wood has been a testament to our commitment to sustainability. It was in 2015 that we were introduced to Canadian Wood species, marking our shift towards the concept of sustainable timber—a concept previously unexplored in our region. By using certified and sustainable wood like Canadian Wood, we not only contribute to a greener future but also ensure that our practices do not lead to deforestation. From the innovative structures at the foothills of Nandi Hills to the eco-friendly offices of Hosa Chiguru in Bengaluru, Canadian Wood has proven its versatility and environmental impact. With 35% of carbon stored in just one cubic meter of timber, choosing Canadian Wood is a step toward a more sustainable tomorrow."



The seminar provided valuable networking opportunities, facilitating collaboration and knowledge sharing among guests. With interactive Q&A sessions, they got an opportunity to engage and explore the unique properties and characteristics of different Canadian Wood species, exchanging ideas with industry professionals and exploring potential collaborations. They also received positive response, feedback and queries from the participants, thus showcasing the growing popularity of Canadian Wood as a responsible and high-quality option in the Indian market.



FII promotes five major wood species in India, all sourced from the sustainably managed forests of B.C., Canada. These species—Douglas-fir, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Yellow Cedar, and Spruce-Pine-Fir (SPF)—are recommended for a range of applications and are available in 17 cities across India through a robust network of over 30 stockists.







