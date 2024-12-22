Tata AIA launches Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund Offers consumers the unique combination of life cover and wealth creation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20 December 2024: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has introduced Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund. This new fund offer is designed to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of stocks that replicate the Nifty 500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) window will open on 24th December 2024 and close on 31st December 2024.



Through a systematic, factor-based approach emphasizing momentum and quality, the fund will invest in stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments.



Why consumers should invest in the Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund:

• It invests across market cap segments, benefiting from the stability of large-caps and high growth potential of mid and small-cap stocks.

• Focuses on momentum-driven, quality stocks to optimize returns while ensuring the portfolio's fundamental strength.

• It invests 80%-100% in Equity & Equity-related instruments and 0%-20% in Cash and Money Market Instruments, ensuring an effective balance between growth and liquidity.

• The fund aligns with the Nifty 500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index, adhering to the principles of disciplined, rule-based investing.



Commenting on the launch, Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President, and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Tata AIA said, "As India's economy continues on its growth trajectory, the equity markets present a compelling opportunity for wealth creation. However, navigating market volatility and elevated valuations requires a disciplined and strategic approach. The Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund is a thoughtfully designed offering that blends the benefits of momentum-driven stock selection with the assurance of quality and diversified investments. This ensures policyholders can capture growth opportunities and realize their long-term financial goals. With the life and health management services, this fund underscores our commitment to make our consumers enjoy a fikar-free life."



Tata AIA policyholders can invest in the Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund through the company's Unit Linked Insurance Plans, including its popular TATA AIA Param Raksha solutions ++ and Tata AIA Pro-Fit plan+++. These solutions offer long-term growth potential of equity investments while securing consumers and their families with much-needed life and health insurance coverage.





Tata AIA remains committed to delivering disciplined fund management and innovative investment opportunities that cater to the evolving needs of its policyholders. The Company has built a strong track record with its funds outperforming the respective benchmarks over multiple periods., 96.22% of Tata AIA Life’s rated Assets Under Management^ (AUM) has been rated as 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, a global rating agency as of November 2024.



Tata AIA Life Insurance continues to set benchmarks in fund performance through its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs). The company's funds have outperformed market benchmarks.



Performance of Tata AIA Funds: Last 5 Years Returns* (CAGR)



Tata AIA Funds Fund Return (%) * Benchmark Return (%) *

Multi Cap Fund 28.22% 17.12%

Top 200 Fund 28.52% 17.12%

India Consumption Fund 26.95% 17.12%



*Data as of Nov 30, 2024. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Fund Benchmark: Multi Cap Fund, India Consumption Fund, Top 200 Fund: S&P BSE 200.

Inception Dates: Top 200 Fund: 12 Jan 2009, Multi Cap Fund: 05 Oct 2015, India Consumption Fund: 05 Oct 2015.



Tata AIA has grown its Assets Under Management significantly to INR 1,17,867.73 cr (November 24), translating to 35.91% YoY growth. This has been possible due to robust Individual New Business Premium income and exceptional investment performance.



Note: Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite as the fund has a high-risk profile. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





++ Param Raksha solutions which comprises of Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme – A Non-participating, Unit-Linked, Individual Life Insurance savings Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and Tata AIA Vitality Protect Advance, Individual, Non-Linked Non-Participating Health Insurance Plan (UIN: 110V178V01). Tata AIA Smart Samoorna Raksha Supreme and Tata AIA Vitality Protect Advance are also available for sale individually.



+++ Tata AIA Pro-Fit plan which comprises of TATA AIA Health Pro, Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L180V01), Tata AIA Health Secure, Non-Participating, Unit-Linked Individual Health Rider (UIN: 110A050V01) &

TATA AIA VitaHealth, Non- Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN: 110N181V01). Tata AIA Health Pro and Tata AIA VitaHealth are also available for sale individually.









