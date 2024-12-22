KRAFTON India Unveils Esports Roadmap for H1 2025; Commits ₹4 Crore Prize Pool and Launches ‘Rising Star’ Programme for Emerging Talent

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, December 20th, 2024: KRAFTON India today unveiled its much-anticipated Esports roadmap for the first half of 2025, promising an exciting year for Esports enthusiasts, and players across the country. Building on the success of the past two years, KRAFTON aims to make 2025 bigger and better with high-stakes tournaments, community initiatives, and increased opportunities for emerging talent.



Flagship Tournaments: BGIS and BMPS 2025

The year kicks off with the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025, opening registrations on January 3rd, 2025. The tournament features a prize pool of INR 2 Crores and will give aspiring players a chance to make their mark in the Esports ecosystem. This season, KRAFTON India will host the prestigious BGIS LAN Finals in the City of Joy – Kolkata – in April, furthering its efforts to bring Esports experiences to audiences across the country.



Following BGIS, KRAFTON will launch the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025. This invite-only tournament will feature the country’s top professional teams, also competing for a prize pool of INR 2 Crores.



Rising Star

In addition to flagship tournaments, KRAFTON also announced Rising Star, a dedicated program aimed at nurturing upcoming Esports players and content creators. The program will offer focused mentorship to enhance live streaming, build social media content strategies, and strengthen personal branding for aspiring Esports talent. Further details about the program will be unveiled soon.



Esports College Campus Tour

KRAFTON will continue its popular Esports College Campus Tour in 2025, expanding to more colleges nationwide. With a total prize pool of over INR 2 crore, each host college receives over INR 2 lakh. The tour has already engaged students at premier institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, and K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering.



Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the 2025 roadmap for KRAFTON India Esports as we continue our mission to foster the growth of Esports in India. Alongside our flagship events, we are strengthening community engagement through initiatives like the Esports College Campus Tour, which will expand to even more colleges across the country. Our Rising Star program represents a pivotal step in spotlighting upcoming Esports talent in the country and providing them the necessary tools to make a mark in the industry. By empowering and nurturing the next generation of players and creators, we are laying the foundation for a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem that will drive the industry forward for years to come.”



Players and tournament organizers can register for tournaments and participate in upcoming KRAFTON Esports events through the newly revamped KRAFTON India Esports website from January 3rd.

For more information about upcoming tournaments, stay tuned to KRAFTON India Esports Website, Instagram and YouTube channels. Click here to watch the introduction and detailed insights into KRAFTON India's Roadmap for 2025.







