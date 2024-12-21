Mumbai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 22, 2024: Warm Start At 22.9 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 23.5 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.9 °C and 24.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 76% with a wind speed of 76 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:06 PM
Mumbai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.14 °C and a maximum of 23.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Mumbai is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.
Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 23, 2024
| 23.50
| Overcast clouds
| December 24, 2024
| 23.53
| Light rain
| December 25, 2024
| 24.08
| Sky is clear
| December 26, 2024
| 25.18
| Sky is clear
| December 27, 2024
| 25.00
| Scattered clouds
| December 28, 2024
| 26.01
| Scattered clouds
| December 29, 2024
| 26.55
| Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 23.5 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Kolkata
| 22.79 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Chennai
| 27.57 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Bengaluru
| 25.12 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 25.48 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 24.36 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.0 °C
| Scattered clouds
