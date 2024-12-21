Six-Storey Building Collapses In Punjab; Several Feared Trapped
(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 21 (IANS) A six-storey building collapsed in Mohali district in Punjab on Saturday evening, trapping several people under the debris, officials said.
The rescue operation was on to pull out people trapped below the rubble.
Two columns from the Army's local engineers unit have been requisitioned by the Mohali administration for the rescue operations.
Rescue operations are ongoing, and one person has been rescued and taken to the hospital.
"Operation is underway. The NDRF, Police and fire teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated," Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek told the media.
Authorities estimate between 10 to 11 people may be trapped under the rubble.
Further details are awaited.
