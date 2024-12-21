SIM Card Vendors Under Police Scrutiny In Kashmir
Date
12/21/2024 8:11:00 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J-K Police on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of SIM card vendors in several districts of Kashmir to prevent their misuse and ensure strict compliance with the established regulations, officials said.
The drives were carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama and Bandipora districts of the Valley, a police spokesman said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The initiative is aimed to ensure that SIM cards are issued strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Special teams from each police station in all the five zones of Srinagar district were deployed to carry out the drive within their respective jurisdictions.
On the first day of the drive, scrutiny of more than 100 SIM card vendors was conducted to verify that cards are being issued only to individuals with genuine credentials, the spokesman said.
Read Also
J&K Police Gives 30 Days To 10 Absconding Persons To Surrender Or Face Attachment Of Properties
CIK Raids Anantnag Jail, Recovers Cellphones
The drive is part of an ongoing effort to promote lawful usage of SIM cards and strengthen accountability of the vendors, he said.
The spokesman said similar drives were also conducted in Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama and Bandipora districts of the Valley with focus on verifying adherence to know your customer (KYC) norms, proper documentation, and preventing unauthorised issuance of SIM cards.
During the drive, credentials of SIM cards issued to various subscribers by the vendors were checked randomly viz-a-viz that of the end users, the spokesman said.
Special police teams directed the vendors for proper maintenance of records regarding issuances of SIM cards to subscribers as per telecom guidelines and security protocols governing the subject.
Necessary legal action will be initiated against SIM card vendors found violating the rules governing the subject, the spokesman said.
Police remain committed to safeguard the public and maintain the integrity of communication networks to prevent misuse of SIM cards for criminal activities, he said, adding that inspections will continue in the coming days to achieve the mandatory objective of security of all citizens.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21122024000215011059ID1109020205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.