U.S. Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital Sanaa
12/21/2024 8:09:03 PM
SANAA, Dec 22 (NNN-SABA) – The U.S. military launched airstrikes on the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, last night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
The airstrikes hit the Attan area, said the report, without providing further information or revealing any casualties.
Residents of Sanaa said, the airstrikes struck a missile depot in Attan Mountain, which is a military site controlled by the Houthis, in the southern part of the capital city.
A huge explosion was heard across the city following the strike at Attan Mountain.
In a statement on social media platform X, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, its forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by the Houthis.
“During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV), and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said.
The airstrikes came hours after the Houthi group said it was behind a ballistic missile attack that hit central Israel and injured at least 20 Israelis in Tel Aviv.– NNN-SABA
