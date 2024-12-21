U.S. Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital Sanaa

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 22 (NNN-SABA) – The U.S. military launched on the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, last night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit the Attan area, said the report, without providing further information or revealing any casualties.

Residents of Sanaa said, the airstrikes struck a missile depot in Attan Mountain, which is a military site controlled by the Houthis, in the southern part of the capital city.

A huge explosion was heard across the city following the strike at Attan Mountain.

In a statement on social X, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, its forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by the Houthis.

“During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV), and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea,” CENTCOM said.

The airstrikes came hours after the Houthi group said it was behind a ballistic missile attack that hit central Israel and injured at least 20 Israelis in Tel Aviv.– NNN-SABA

