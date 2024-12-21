Modi Arrives In Kuwait, First Indian PM To Do So In 43 Yrs

Modi is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His visit to Kuwait will be the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

“Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait.

“A new chapter in the making! PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport,” Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

“We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region,” he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. He would also meet the vibrant Indian diaspora here. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the diaspora has filled Kuwait's canvas with the colours of Indian skills and assured that India has the manpower, skills and technology needed by a 'New Kuwait'.

“It takes you four hours to reach here from India but it took four decades for an Indian PM to travel to Kuwait,” he said.

Greeting the gathering for the series of festivals that would be celebrated over next few weeks, Modi said,“You all have come from different parts of India, but looking at all of you, it feels like a mini India has gathered here.”

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled Kuwait's canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed with the essence of India's talent, technology and tradition,” he added.

India has manpower, skills and technology needed by 'New Kuwait', he added.

