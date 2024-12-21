Special Challenges Cases Partake In Gulf Cup Inauguration
Date
12/21/2024 3:04:54 PM
by Salman Al-Mutairi KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Members of Al-Tomooh Sports Club for Mental Disabilities took part on Saturday in the joyful inauguration of the Gulf cup tournament, Khaleeji Zain 26.
Members and athletes of special challenges from the club interacted with the ceremony activities. (end) slm
