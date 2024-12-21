Special Challenges Cases Partake In Gulf Cup Inauguration

by Salman Al-Mutairi KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Members of Al-Tomooh Sports Club for Mental Disabilities took part on Saturday in the joyful inauguration of the Gulf cup tournament, Khaleeji Zain 26. Members and of special challenges from the club interacted with the ceremony activities. (end) slm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.