Jordan Sends 119 Aid-Laden Trucks To Gaza Strip In One Week

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 119 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid reached the Gaza Strip this week, as part of ongoing efforts carried out by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army.

The aid included clothing, food parcels, hygiene kits and blankets, aimed at alleviating the severe hardships faced by Gaza's residents, according to a JHCO statement.

JHCO underscored its commitment to addressing the critical needs of Gaza's population, working in partnership with local and international organisations to ensure timely and effective aid delivery.

Jordan continues to stand in solidarity with Gaza, reaffirming its pledge to support its residents and strengthen their resilience during these difficult times, the statement read.