Prince Hassan Meets With Leaders, Representatives Of Eastern, Western Christian Churches

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan, chairperson of the Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies (RIIFS), on Thursday met with leaders and representatives of both Eastern and Western Christian churches at the St. Ephrem Syriac Ortodox Church on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Addressing the gathering, Prince Hassan conveyed his holiday greetings to the Christian community in Jordan and to church representatives, stressing the importance of renewing efforts for national enlightenment and revival.

The prince also stressed the need to uphold the values and principles that unite humanity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Prince Hassan also called for the establishment of ethical foundations based on shared religious values that promote human solidarity, tolerance and compassion.

He emphasised that the core understanding of human dignity in both Islam and Christianity is rooted in the common goal of equality, especially through support for the oppressed, the weak, and the marginalised.

"The Mashreq is a region of diverse traditions, and this diversity has fostered a culture of mutual respect and cooperation, with a strong belief in the call for unity, especially in these challenging times," Prince Hassan said.

In addition, he stressed the vital connection between faith, education and the collective effort to create a better future for all, free from the negative influences of tyranny, occupation and extremism.

In his remarks, Archbishop Antimos Jacques Yaacoub, Patriarchal Vicar of the Syriac Ortodox Church in Jerusalem and Jordan, reflected on the profound messages of Christmas: joy that dispels sorrow and peace that fills hearts.

"As we celebrate Christmas, we reflect on this holy message and apply its profound meanings to our current reality, where people in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon continue to endure hardship and pain," the Archbishop said.

He stressed that despite suffering, Christmas remains a call to joy, peace and hope, a message that challenges despair and promotes reconciliation among all people.