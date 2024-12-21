JAF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone On Southern Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt using a drone at the western front inside its area of operation.

A source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that the border guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted a drone attempting to cross the border, according to a JAF statement.

The source noted that the drone was detected and tracked, and rules of engagement were applied, resulting in its interception and recovery of its payload inside the Jordanian territory.

Reiterating commitment to preventing all forms of infiltration and smuggling, the source stressed that JAF will continue to take all necessary measures, including the use of force, to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom.