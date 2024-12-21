Gov't Communication Minister Outlines Vision For Media Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Communication Mohammad Momani underscored the enduring professionalism and national responsibility of Jordan's sector during a high-level meeting with television executives on Saturday."Our national media has consistently upheld professional standards while safeguarding public interest," Momani said at the headquarters, where he was joined by Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh. The meeting marks a series of structured dialogues aimed at reshaping the media landscape.The Minister unveiled plans to establish sector-specific working groups tasked with developing actionable recommendations and addressing operational challenges.These groups will help chart the future direction of national media, aligning with Jordan's broader modernization initiatives across political, economic, and administrative domains.In recognizing the evolving media landscape, Momani praised local broadcasters' digital transformation efforts and their role in providing comprehensive news coverage.He particularly noted their contribution to developing emerging talent through university training programs, which he described as crucial for nurturing the next generation of media professionals.Network executives raised several key proposals during the session, including the establishment of a digital content fund and the modernization of regulatory frameworks.They emphasized the need for enhanced coordination with government spokespersons to facilitate more efficient information flow.The discussions also highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between media education and industry requirements, with participants calling for updated curricula that better reflect current market demands.This strategic dialogue represents part of the ministry's broader initiative to strengthen Jordan's media sector through systematic engagement with industry stakeholders and institutional reform.