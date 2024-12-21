Afforestation Of Al-Arda Road To Commence At 2025 Start, Says Minitser
12/21/2024 2:03:16 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Al-Arda, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Minister
of Agriculture, Khaled Al-Hanifat, announced that the afforestation of the sides of Al-Arda Road will commence at the beginning of 2025, covering the area from the Subaihi intersection to the Al-Arda intersection (northwestern Amman).
During a tour of the road, the minister stated that a design will be implemented to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area, serving environmental and tourism
objectives while also contributing economically. The project will adhere to public safety standards and incorporate sustainable and efficient water conservation methods.
He noted that this initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to collaborate with various entities to green the sides of major roads, expand green spaces, and continue the ongoing partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO).
