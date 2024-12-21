Qatar Embassy Reopens In Damascus With Flag Raising

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, 13 years after it was closed early in Syria's civil conflict, as foreign seek to establish ties with the country's new rulers.



An AFP journalist saw Qatar's flag raised over the mission, making it the second nation, after Turkiye, to officially reopen its embassy since the rebels drove president Bashar al-Assad from power earlier this month.



Doha sent a delegation to Damascus several days ago to meet with the transitional government. The mission expressed "Doha's full commitment to support the Syrian people", a Qatari diplomat told AFP.



On Tuesday, the European Union said it was ready to reopen its diplomatic mission in Damascus, while Britain, France and the United States have all sent delegations to the Syrian capital since Assad's overthrow.



The French flag was raised over Paris's embassy in Damascus on Tuesday, although the country's special envoy to Syria said the mission would remain closed "as long as security criteria are not met".



Meanwhile, the United States on Friday dropped a $10 million bounty it had issued years earlier on Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader and the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist rebel group that spearheaded the ouster of Assad.

