Political parties in Spain urge strong action against Israel to halt Palestine devastation

(MENAFN) On Thursday, various factions in Spain, including coalition ally Sumar and four other groups supporting the minority left-wing government, urged Prime Pedro Sanchez to take swift and strong measures against Israel to halt the ongoing destruction in Palestine.



The parties — Sumar, Podemos, the Left of Catalonia (ERC), Basque EH Bildu, and the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) — made their call public through a written statement presented to the Spanish parliament.



The statement demanded the implementation of "a full military embargo, along with political and economic sanctions" targeting Israel.



It also asked Sanchez to reduce diplomatic ties with Israel until the illegal occupation of Palestine is resolved and to suspend all trade agreements with the nation.



Furthermore, the letter urged Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, Spain's vice president of the European Commission and competition commissioner, to advocate for the termination of the European Union's agreement with Israel, which currently provides the country with preferential trade benefits.

