Marco Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Movie, Starring Unni Mukundan, Sees 8.14% Growth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Malayalam action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, has made a mark at the with impressive collections. On its opening day, the earned ₹4.3 crore in India, followed by ₹4.65 crore on its second day, reflecting an 8.14% growth, as per Sacnilk.

The movie , made with a budget of ₹30 crore, has collected ₹8.95 crore in the domestic box office in two days.

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, follows the journey of the titular character, Marco, as he seeks revenge for his visually-impaired brother Victor's murder.

The story revolves around a gold empire, where betrayals and hidden enemies complicate Marco's quest for justice. Meanwhile, his family gets involved in this blood-soaked conflict.

The film has been praised for its bold approach, with critics highlighting its intense action sequences and Ravi Basrur's adrenaline-pumping background score. Chandru Selvaraj's cinematography and stellar production design have elevated the film's visual appeal.

Marco's stylised action scenes, including a staircase fight sequence and a first-person shooter-style corridor scene, have drawn comparisons to larger-scale productions in Indian cinema.

Unni Mukundan's performance as Marco is touted as one of the film's biggest strengths. His portrayal of a hyper-masculine, revenge-driven character exudes charisma and dominance.

Supporting actors like Siddique as Marco's brother and Jagadeesh as the conniving villain have also been lauded for their roles. Debutant Abhimanyu Thilakan has impressed viewers as the antagonist Russell, showing promise as a future talent.

Violence in Marco

Marco's depiction of violence, including dismemberment and disturbing scenes involving children, has earned the film an A-rating. While some may find these elements excessive, the makers appear unapologetic about their no-holds-barred approach, prioritising style and intensity over emotional depth.