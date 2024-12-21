Turkey urges swift action to address Sudan’s escalating crisis at UN security council

(MENAFN)

Turkey’s representative to the UN Security Council, Ahmet Yildiz, called on the international community Thursday to act swiftly in response to the worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.



Speaking during a Security Council meeting on Sudan, Yildiz underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that "over 11 million people are displaced and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives." He also highlighted the destruction of crucial infrastructure, including health facilities.



Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence from external interference."



Yildiz emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict, stressing that the focus should not solely be on the symptoms but on resolving the underlying issues. "To help the Sudanese people, we must tackle the causes of the disease, not just the symptoms," he said, advocating for support of the Jeddah Declaration as a key framework for peace.



Turkey has increased its humanitarian assistance to Sudan, delivering around 8,000 tons of aid through three ships to Port Sudan, Yildiz added.

