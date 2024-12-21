Qatar relaunches embassy in Damascus following collapse of Assad’s regime 1

(MENAFN)

Qatar officially reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday, marking the first time in nearly 13 years.



The Qatari flag was raised at the embassy building, which resumed its operations following the decline of the Assad regime.



Local resident Khalid al-Khalid expressed his joy over the embassy's reopening, noting that Qatar was one of the strongest supporters of the Syrian revolution. He said, "I hope other countries will follow suit and reopen their embassies."



Al-Khalid stressed the importance of Syria receiving international support, particularly from Arab nations, stating: "We want Arab countries to stand with us."



Another local, Nour Ghaith, also voiced appreciation for Qatar’s backing of the revolution. Ghaith expressed optimism that the embassy’s reopening would help Syria move toward stability and safety, with hopes that displaced Syrians would return. She also mentioned that the reopening was a positive step for Syria’s reconstruction.

