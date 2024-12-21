عربي


Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, Visits School And Medical Center In Nairobi

12/21/2024 10:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, visited Nairobi Secondary School, one of the oldest educational institutions in Nairobi, on December 21.

Azernews reports that the Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project facilitated the opening of a laboratory and a computer class equipped with the necessary equipment at the school.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited Kangemi Medical Center in Nairobi. She toured the center's newborn section. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided incubators for the medical center and presented New Year's gifts to the mothers.

AzerNews

