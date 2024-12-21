Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, Visits School And Medical Center In Nairobi
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva,
visited Nairobi Secondary School, one of the oldest educational
institutions in Nairobi, on December 21.
Azernews reports that the Foundation's
"Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project
facilitated the opening of a laboratory and a computer class
equipped with the necessary equipment at the school.
Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited Kangemi Medical Center in Nairobi.
She toured the center's newborn section. The Heydar Aliyev
Foundation provided incubators for the medical center and presented
New Year's gifts to the mothers.
