Mark Allen Claims Victory At Riyadh Season Snooker Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Riyadh: The 2024 Riyadh Season Snooker Championship concluded on Friday at the Boulevard City, Riyadh. Northern Ireland's Mark Allen secured the title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Belgium's Luca Brecel in the final, earning winnings of 250,000 pounds.

This year's championship brought together the world's top 10 snooker players, including current world No. 1 Judd Trump, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, China's top player Ding Junhui and rising star Zhang Anda.

Over three days of intense competition, Allen demonstrated remarkable form and consistency, advancing through each stage and ultimately claiming the prestigious trophy.

The tournament, which commenced on December 18, adopted a best-of-seven format for earlier rounds and a best-of-nine format for the final. Several high-stakes matches captured attention.

In the semifinals, Brecel defeated Mark Williams 4-2, while Allen eliminated defending champion O'Sullivan by the same scoreline.

In the final, Allen maintained his dominance, dropping only one frame against Brecel to clinch the victory, marking another significant milestone in his career.

Chinese players also delivered commendable performances. Ding Junhui triumphed 4-0 over local player Abdulraouf Saigh in the first round but was defeated 4-0 by O'Sullivan in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Zhang Anda overcame Ahmed Aseeri 4-0 in the opening round but fell to Brecel in the second round.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Ding expressed optimism about the future of young Chinese snooker players, emphasizing their dedication to rigorous training and their growing presence on the international stage.

He also praised Saudi Arabia for its efforts in introducing diverse sports and creating an excellent platform for high-level competitions, which he said will significantly benefit the development of snooker in the region.

"I'm also deeply grateful for the support of Chinese fans here in Saudi Arabia," Ding added. "Their encouragement gives me great motivation, whether in victory or challenging moments, and it means a lot to me during the competition."

Zhang Anda, who made his debut in the "Golden Ball" event, showcased strong potential in the wildcard round against Saudi players, creating multiple opportunities to approach the 167-point mark. Although he fell short in the second round, Zhang remains optimistic about the remainder of the season.

"This season is only halfway through. Although I didn't win, I'm in stable form. I hope to surpass myself and perform even better in the new year," Zhang told Xinhua.

According to the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, this tournament, as a key event of the 2024 Riyadh Season, highlights Saudi Arabia's capability to host high-profile international sports events.

It also injects new vitality into the promotion of snooker in the Middle East and underscores the nation's commitment to developing its sports industry and enhancing its global influence, added the Authority.