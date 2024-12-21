Bengal's Political Situation Perfect For Breeding Illegal Immigration, Terror Activities: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) The current situation in West Bengal is ideal for breeding illegal immigration from Bangladesh and terror-related activities, veteran leader and five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Commenting on the recent developments of the busting of fake passport rackets and arrest of underground organisation activists from the soil of West Bengal in the recent past, Chowdhury argued that what has surfaced is just the tip of the iceberg.

"The current political and law & order situation in West Bengal is such that this is considered as a safe haven for such fundamentalist forces and their association. So I am scared of what more will surface in the coming days. The situation is worsening every day, " the former state party chief told media persons.

However, speaking to IANS, ruling Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that it is the duty of the Union government to act immediately to prevent anti-India activities in Bangladesh.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly said that since Bangladesh affairs are an international issue, whatever required action should be taken by the Union government and not the state government. A long-term danger zone for India is developing in Bangladesh and the Union government is not doing anything about it," Ghosh argued.

Meanwhile, commenting on the demolition of the Hindu temples in Bangladesh in the last couple of days, Chowdhury apprehended that if the current caretaker government in Bangladesh gives a free hand to fundamentalist forces, in no time, the country will become another Afghanistan.

"Now anti-India states like Pakistan and China are trying to utilise the crisis in Bangladesh to create additional troubles for our country. Bangladesh is becoming a major point of trouble for India," he apprehended.