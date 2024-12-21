Secretary Naig Praises Extension Of Current Farm Bill, Encourages Swift Action On New Legislation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 20, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Mike Naig provided the following statement today after passed a continuing resolution, which included a one-year extension of the current Bill:

“While I am disappointed that a new Farm Bill did not pass during this Congress, a one-year extension of the current bill provides Iowa farmers with some added certainty at a time when the ag remains soft. We must now focus on enacting a modernized 5-year Farm Bill, and I am eager to work with the new Congress and the Administration to get this priority accomplished early next year. Every title of the Farm Bill matters to Iowa. I will continue to advocate alongside the Iowa delegation for the needs of Iowa farmers, including risk management tools, trade promotion and market development, conservation resources, and support for our rural communities. Thank you to Senators Grassley and Ernst as well as Representatives Feenstra, Nunn, Hinson, and Miller-Meeks for your commitment to fighting for Iowa's priorities in Washington.”

