How Ayushman Bharat Scheme Helped Ahmedabad Resident Receive Free Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (IANS) The 'Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana' has become a boon for the poor in the country. A large number of people are undergoing free of cost under this scheme.

People are receiving treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually. A key benefit is that patients can receive treatment at any registered hospital across the country. Whether the illness is serious or not, all treatments are provided free of cost under this scheme.

Murlidhar, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who was battling a life-threatening illness like cancer, received treatment under this scheme and his health is now much improved. He is happy that he was treated successfully, and it did not put any financial burden on him, thanks to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Murlidhar was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer in 2023 and also had kidney issues. He could not afford treatment at a private hospital. However, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he was able to get cancer treatment at the hospital.

Murlidhar told IANS: "In 2023, I learned about my cancer diagnosis. I also had kidney problems. After starting my treatment at the hospital under the Ayushman Card, I faced no issues. All tests, including CT scans, ultrasounds, and blood reports, were fine, and I received excellent services. This scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a boon for the poor and middle class. I am grateful to PM Modi. I am happy with the 24-hour treatment available at the registered hospital. I hope to be running again very soon."

Murlidhar's wife, Rekha, said: "When I found out about my husband's illness, I was worried, but I gathered strength and decided to face the challenges. Now, my husband is fighting the disease with determination and is slowly recovering. I am very happy. I consider PM Modi as my brother and pray for his long life. His Ayushman Yojana is benefiting many people."