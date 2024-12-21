Kuwaitis Graduate From German Renewable Energy Academy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- New 10 Kuwaiti trainees have graduated from Germany's academy (RENAC), as part of its program of developing photoelectric cell systems.

The Berlin-based academy held a graduation ceremony, which featured Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled and head of the academy Berthold Breid.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on Saturday, Al-Khaled said she is proud of Kuwaiti trainees who took part in this session, which came as part of collaboration between the RENAC and Kuwait's of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy.

She congratulated Kuwaitis on this progress, and stressed the initiative constituted a key step toward achieving Kuwait's ambitious vision regarding enhancing innovation and sustainability in energy.

The program metalizes His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's vision, and it is based on the pillars of Kuwait Vison 2023 which eyes a paradigm shift in diversifying national economy, she said.

It also shows the deep-rooted outstanding partnership between Kuwait and Germany through sharing expertise and building national capabilities in vital sectors in a manner that boosts sustainable development, Al-Khaled elaborated.

She further commended the outstanding efforts made by the academy, in collaboration with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science.

Meanwhile, Breid stressed the importance of boosting cooperation with Kuwait extended over 16 years.

The training session aimed to create appropriate conditions for trainees to be able to develop photoelectric cells in the future, Breid told KUNA in a statement.

Representing the Kuwaiti delegation, Hajar Al-Hamlan told KUNA in a similar statement that participation was part of Kuwait's plan aiming to achieve His Highness the Amir's vision by securing 15 percent of the state's needs of renewable energy. (end)

