EQUATE Group Earns International Recognition with EcoVadis Silver Medal for ESG Excellence

(MENAFNEditorial) KUWAIT, December 20, 2024 – EQUATE Group, a global leader in petrochemicals and the world’s top supplier of Ethylene Glycol, has successfully completed its first EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, earning Silver Medal certification. This international recognition positions EQUATE in the top 15% of more than 130,000 companies evaluated across 220+ industries and 180+ countries by EcoVadis, whose ratings serve as the global benchmark for sustainability performance and form the foundation of sustainable procurement programs for over 1,200 global organizations.



The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies through a comprehensive methodology aligned with international standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The evaluation spans four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, providing a thorough assessment of corporate sustainability practices. This accomplishment demonstrates the effectiveness of EQUATE's environmental management systems and sustainable operations across its global facilities.



EQUATE’s commitment to ESG is deeply embedded in its operations, from reducing emissions and optimizing resource use to adopting best practices in environmental management. The company is confident that, with continued dedication to ESG, it will achieve even greater success in future assessments.



EQUATE Group’s President & CEO, Naser Aldousari, commented: “The EcoVadis Silver certification is a testament to our steadfast commitment to ESG and corporate social responsibility. Last year, we launched our comprehensive ESG strategy and published our first ESG report, building on our long-standing sustainability efforts. To be ranked in the 93rd percentile globally in our first assessment is a remarkable achievement. While this certification validates our current practices, we're focused on ambitious targets for the next phase of our sustainability journey, particularly in emissions reduction and resource efficiency.





