Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 22, 2024: Warm Start At 16.59 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
Date
12/21/2024 9:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.72 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 51% with a wind speed of 51 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.44 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 23, 2024
| 25.72
| Sky is clear
| December 24, 2024
| 23.87
| Few clouds
| December 25, 2024
| 24.61
| Few clouds
| December 26, 2024
| 26.24
| Sky is clear
| December 27, 2024
| 28.22
| Overcast clouds
| December 28, 2024
| 28.77
| Light rain
| December 29, 2024
| 28.17
| Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 23.5 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Kolkata
| 22.79 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Chennai
| 27.57 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Bengaluru
| 25.12 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 25.48 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 24.36 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.0 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 17.45 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN21122024007365015876ID1109020238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.