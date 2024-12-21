CMU Supported Resolution“Weapons Of Victory”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 20, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) supported the of the of Strategic Industries“Weapons of Victory.” This resolution, in fact, defines a new term“Weapons of Victory” and a list of priority weapons.

This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukrinform reports.

“Approval of the list of Weapons of Victory should become the basis for manufacturers to receive long-term contracts - for 3/5/10 years, which will be a booster in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. I am grateful to the Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and members of the government for supporting Ukrainian gunsmiths and domestic producers at the legislative level,” said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

It is noted that Weapons of Victory is a list of priority weapons, military and special equipment , missiles and ammunition, unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment, and robotic systems of domestic production.

State customers of weapons and military equipment will have to take this list into account when planning state procurement of weapons and military equipment. For this purpose, the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of November 11, 2022, will be amended. No 1275“Some issues of defense procurement for the period of martial law”, to determine the procedure for concluding long-term state contracts for the purchase of goods included in the Weapons of Victory list.

The Resolution“Weapons of Victory” also approves the procedure for forming a list of priority models of weapons and military equipment. It is to be formed by the Ministry of Defense based on the needs identified by the General Staff and state customers, taking into account the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry, submitted by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Criteria for forming the list:



The weapons samples form the basis of the unified staff of the defense and security forces;

the samples of weapons have been adopted, codified and/or approved for use;

the need for such models of weapons will continue for the next three, five or ten years;

the production of weapons samples has been mastered and is being mass-produced by domestic defense industry enterprises; localization of production of weapons samples is at least 50% of the production cost of the goods.

It is noted that the list of“Weapons of Victory” will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Defense.

