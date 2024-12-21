Senior TTP Leadership Member Killed In Pakistan Military Operation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ali Rehman, famously known as Maulana Taha, a senior leader of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has been killed in a military operation conducted by the Pakistani army.

According to Pakistani reports, the commander was targeted and killed in a precision military operation on Wednesday, December 18, in Tank district, near Dera Ismail Khan in North Waziristan.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan confirmed that Maulana Taha, a senior member of its leadership council, was killed in this operation by the Pakistani military.

On Friday, December 20, the TTP reiterated that one of its leadership council members had been eliminated in this military action.

Mohammad Khorasani, the TTP spokesperson, stated,“Maulana Taha, a prominent scholar of Swat and an active member of the leadership council and fatwa-issuing authority of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.”

Ali Rehman Swati, known as Maulana Taha, was a close associate of Mufti Fazlullah and Qari Amjad, also known as Mufti Muzahim. He joined the TTP in 2010 and rose to become a key figure in the group's leadership council.

His death comes at a time when TTP attacks in Pakistan have been on the rise, causing significant concerns for security forces and citizens.

Pakistani officials have alleged that armed individuals cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan to carry out attacks. However, this claim has been rejected by the Taliban administration.

The killing of Maulana Taha marks a significant blow to the TTP leadership and demonstrates the Pakistani military's ongoing efforts to dismantle the group's network. However, it also highlights the growing security challenges posed by the resurgence of militant activities in the region.

The situation underscores the importance of regional cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address cross-border militancy and foster stability in the area. A collaborative approach is essential to mitigate the threats posed by such extremist groups.

