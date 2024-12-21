PM Modi Has All The Ingredients To Become Global Peacemaker: Erik Solheim

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has all the ingredients to become a global peacemaker with the right kind of foreign policy in place which does not meddle in other countries' affairs while keeping a neutral stance, Norway's former Minister of Climate and Environment, Erik Solheim, said on Saturday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the veteran said that under PM Modi, the country's foreign policy is largely catering to safeguarding Indian interests globally, without meddling in their internal affairs, which is the right thing to do.

"India is not intervening in any country's internal affairs, especially the United States. India is taking care of its own interest only... which is the perfect approach under the PM Modi 3.0 regime. This approach provides for a much more peaceful and stable world," Solheim commented.

He further stated that the world today needs global peacemakers, especially around the ongoing geo-political situations regarding Russia-Ukraine and Middle-East tensions.

"PM Modi is one of those politicians who is neutral and can ensure peace. We may see an end to the Russia-Ukraine war in 2025, and PM Modi can definitely play a bigger role towards achieving this," the Norwegian diplomat stressed.

In November, ace global investor Mark Mobius had told IANS that PM Modi is capable of having a dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum on a global stage and deserves a Nobel Peace prize for his efforts.

In an interaction with IANS, 88-year-old Mobius said PM Modi could become a very important peacemaker as the world goes through turbulence, especially the current West Asia conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

On the resilience of the Indian economy, Solheim stated that by 2050, the domestic growth will be at par with the American economy.

"There is a huge positive development in India at the moment across the spectrum. If India can keep economic growth around 7 per cent every year, it will probably reach that goal by 2050," Solheim told IANS.