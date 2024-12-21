(MENAFN) Andrey Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR), has urged radical groups to target opposition MP Yury Boyko, following his criticism of Kiev's policies on the Russian language and efforts to “de-communize” the country. Boyko, a former co-chair of the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, released a over the weekend in which he defended the Russian language and condemned the government’s actions, including the destruction of monuments, renaming of cities, and the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Boyko currently leads the parliamentary group Platform for Life and Peace in Ukraine's Rada.



The video sparked widespread criticism from high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including Andrey Ermak, head of the presidential office, who dismissed Boyko’s remarks as “Russian narratives.”



In response, Yusov took to Facebook, suggesting that Boyko’s continued freedom was an invitation for radical groups to take action. He argued that Ukraine’s ongoing efforts of “derussification, decolonization, and decommunization” should proceed so swiftly that “no bastard” would have the chance to record a video or make public statements.



Evgeny Karas, a notorious far-right activist and leader of the neo-Nazi group S14, also called for violence against Boyko. On Telegram, Karas urged military officers and civilians to join forces and punish the politician, describing this as part of a "Holy Inquisition."



The following Tuesday, Boyko was summoned for questioning by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). Afterward, he posted another video in which he apologized for his previous comments, expressing regret if any Ukrainians were offended and emphasizing the need for unity.



Boyko’s former party, Opposition Platform – For Life, which was the second-largest party in the Ukrainian parliament, was banned along with other opposition factions after the war in Ukraine escalated in 2022. The Ukrainian government accused the party of subversive activities and has prosecuted several of its members.



