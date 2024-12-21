Russia Deliberately Attacks Ukraine With Missiles Before Convening UNSC - Kyslytsya

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya says Russia launched missile strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities at least 18 times before convening a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine so a clear correlation is apparent.

He drew attention to this on Friday, as the Russian delegation again convened the UN Security Council on the topic of "supporting peace and security of Ukraine," Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We have already drawn the Council's attention to the clear correlation between the

timing of Russian on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and Russia-initiated Council meetings like today. This correlation has been registered at least 18 times," Kyslytsya emphasized.

U.S. at UN: China decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine

In this regard, he named the specific dates of such meetings, initiated by the Kremlin, and Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy and other civil infrastructure. The list covers the period from April 11 to December 20 2024.

“This morning, Russia again started the Security Council with air terror against Ukrainian cities, in particular Kyiv, Kherson, and Kryvyi Rih,” the Ukrainian permanent representative noted.

He recalled that on Thursday, Putin called for a so-called“high-tech duel” between Russia and Western nations, suggesting that Russia attack the Ukrainian capital with medium-range ballistic missiles, and that Western missile defense systems try to protect the Ukrainian capital.

Zelensky calls Putinfor idea of“duel” over Kyiv with Oreshnik

Apparently, even Vladimir Putin's representative to the UN decided not to mention this insane idea at the UNSC because he understands that it belongs more in a mental clinic than in the Security Council, Kyslytsya emphasized.

“Yesterday's statements from Putin left no doubt about both his pathological cruelty and his evident psychiatric issues. War and killing are tragedies and disasters for any sane person, but for Putin, they are an exciting and entertaining 'action' when Russians 'get bored' with calmness and stability. And when Putin- whom even Russians label as the 'bunker grandpa' -speaks of bullets whistling over his head, no further commentary is needed,” the Ukrainian diplomat told the Council.

In this regard, he emphasized that Ukraine never wanted war, and more than any other country, it wants it to end.

The Kremlin patient: condition worsening, both politically and mentally

To force Russia to stop its aggression, a strong and effective international coalition of states that share the principles of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter is needed, the diplomat stressed.

He called on the UN Security Council to focus on eliminating the threats posed by Russia's aggressive neo-imperialism and ensuring that war criminals are held accountable.