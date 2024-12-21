Other Than Gulmarg, 5 More Places To Offer Skiing Courses In J & K

A top official said five locations have been identified across J&K where the skiing courses will be organised this winter.

He revealed that three destinations in Kashmir including Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and Sonamarg and two places in Jammu division including Bhaderwah and Patni Top will host the skiing courses this season.

“The skiing courses were being only organized at Gulmarg so far, but this winter we have planned to increase the number of places for such courses and have identified five destinations where people can enroll themselves for the skiing courses,” the official said.

He added that the preparations in this regard are going on and would be completed soon.

Pertinently, the skiing courses are being organised after the major snowfall occurs at Gulmarg in which a large number of people from across the country participate. (KNO)

