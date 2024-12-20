Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Committed To Ensuring Highest Standards In Continued Buntanetap Trials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS)
is a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead candidate, buntanetap, is an innovative drug that targets multiple pathways involved in neurodegenerative diseases by inhibiting the production of neurotoxic proteins that lead to the death of neurons, thereby slowing or stopping disease progression. A recent article highlights the company's successful clinical trials and its receipt of FDA clearance to proceed with a pivotal phase 3 Alzheimer's disease program for buntanetap, set to begin in early 2025.
“Our priority is to bring a safe and effective treatment to patients, and we are committed to ensuring the next clinical trials are executed at the highest standards to attain an expedited NDA submission,” Dr. Maccecchini said in a
recent episode of IBNs' BioMedWire Podcast .
To view the full article, visit
About Annovis Bio Inc.
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.
For more information, visit the company's website at
, and social channels
LinkedIn ,
X
and
YouTube .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20122024000224011066ID1109018666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.