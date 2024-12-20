Geojam Exclusive: Win A Private Jet New Year’S Eve Party With Tyga In Las Vegas!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geojam Sets the Standard for Unforgettable Experiences with Tyga's New Year's Eve Private Jet Party in Las Vegas

Geojam continues to redefine excellence in the world of travel, events, and experiences and sets the standard for creating unforgettable moments that inspire and excite a wide-raging, vibrant community.

Hip-hop superstar Tyga is teaming up with Geojam to deliver the ultimate VIP New Year's Eve experience, and it's nothing short of legendary. Fans have the chance to win an exclusive trip to Las Vegas, complete with private jet travel, luxury accommodations, fine dining, and the night of a lifetime with Tyga himself.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is free to enter-just pre-save Tyga's upcoming album to secure your chance through Geojam's platform here .

The VIP NYE Package

The winner and a guest will fly private with Tyga from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, kicking off the weekend in true A-list style. The Aria Hotel will be your luxury home base, with every detail delivering a five-star experience.

The night kicks off with an exclusive dinner at Cathédrale, Las Vegas's premier dining destination, seated alongside Tyga. Afterward, roll into the casino and test your luck with Tyga and his entourage-will you be lucky? There's only one way to find out.

As the clock approaches midnight, you'll be Tyga's personal guest at his NYE performance at JEWEL nightclub. Party like a celebrity in VIP and toast to the New Year in style.

Tyga's Excitement for the Night

Tyga shared his enthusiasm for the experience:

"Excited to partner with Geojam. Vegas is always fun and New Year's Eve is all about turning up and making memories. I can't wait to celebrate with my fans and make this a night to remember!"

How to Enter

Pre-save Tyga's upcoming album, NSFW, on the Geojam platform here to enter. Snag bonus entries to amp up your chances of winning.

Three lucky winners will be selected on December 24, 2024, and each will bring a friend for this massive New Year's adventure.

Don't wait-enter now and secure your chance to celebrate like a true VIP with Tyga.

Enter Here .

About Geojam

Geojam is a next-generation platform that lets users book exclusive experiences, travel, and world-class events with cryptocurrency. Powered by its native token, JAM, Geojam unlocks access to unforgettable, one-of-a-kind opportunities you won't find anywhere else.



