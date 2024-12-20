The Winter Solstice! Cooler Days Ahead In Qatar As Dec 21 Marks Astronomical Start Of Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: This year, astronomical winter begins on December 21, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has announced. This day, which is known as Winter Solstice, marks the end of autumn and the beginning of winter astronomically.

The astronomical calendar determines the season due to the 23.5° tilt of the Earth's rotational axis while orbiting around the sun. Here, the sun become perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn.

Winter Solstice is an astronomical phenomenon, which marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in Northern hemisphere with no sunrise or sunset at the Arctic circle.

On today's weather update, QMD stated that Abu Samra station recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 7°C, while Doha recorded 15°C.



