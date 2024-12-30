Panama Could Defend The Canal Through International Law, Says President Mulino After Trump's Threats

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said he is seeking to maintain“the best relationship with the United States,” as it has historically been, despite any differences that may arise. The Panamanian president's statements follow threats from US President-elect Donald Trump, who hinted that under his administration the United States could regain control of the Panama Canal. In an interview with journalist Andrés Oppenheimer , broadcast on“ CNN en Español” Mulino described the insistence on this issue as something“not positive.” He added that it could generate a“clash of ideas and approaches.”

However, Mulino made it clear that Panama would act“through international law” if necessary, and would even file an international complaint.“But I do not believe” it will come to that, said the president, highlighting the displays of solidarity received by Panama, even from countries with which it does not have the best relations, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

“Panama has the muscle that international law provides to support the legal basis for why we own the canal, period,” he stressed.

In response to Trump's statements, Mulino stressed that“the Canal was not given to Panama by anyone” nor was it purchased for a dollar. He also clarified that China has no influence on the waterway.

He recalled that the Torrijos-Carter Treaties of 1977 agreed to the dissolution of the former Canal Zone, recognizing Panamanian sovereignty and establishing the complete transfer of the Canal to Panama, which took place on December 31, 1999. And soon the 25th anniversary of this historic transfer will be celebrated, he added. The Panamanian president reiterated:“The Canal belongs to the Panamanians and will continue to belong to the Panamanians.” Trump, a critic of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, will take office as President of the United States on January 20. Regarding the new US administration, Mulino stressed the importance of fulfilling a joint agenda on key issues such as migration; drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime.“The Darien is another US border,” he said. He expressed confidence that the relationship between Panama and the United States will be fluid, although he acknowledged that differences could arise.“There are more interests that unite us than the differences that may exist,” he said. Finally, Mulino clarified that he has not had any contact with Trump's team so far, but assured that, if he does, he will act with total transparency.