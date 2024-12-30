Tax Filing For 2024 To Begin Next Wednesday: ETA Chief

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that the 2024 tax filing will begin next Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Individuals can file their tax returns until March 31, 2025, while companies have until April 30, 2025, or within four months of the end of their fiscal year to submit their returns. All submissions must be made electronically through the ETA's official platforms.

Abdel Aal noted that taxpayers under specific tax centers-including the First and Second Large Taxpayers Centers, Large Free Professions Center in Cairo, and Large and Medium Taxpayers Centers in Alexandria and Hurghada-along with taxpayers in integrated zones in Cairo's Second, Third, and Fourth regions, and the Qalyubia Tax Zone, are required to submit their returns through the new core tax business system on the ETA website. Other taxpayers will continue using the existing electronic tax services portal.

To assist taxpayers, the Egyptian Tax Authority is offering comprehensive support and technical assistance. Abdel Aal emphasized that the authority is organizing daily free seminars to educate taxpayers and accountants on the electronic filing process. Professional instructors will guide participants through procedures, answer questions, and resolve issues. Additionally, technical support teams are stationed at various professional syndicates, civil organizations, trade chambers, unions, and all tax offices nationwide to facilitate the filing process.

Abdel Aal encouraged taxpayers to attend the free online seminars, which are designed to simplify the e-filing process and provide answers to common concerns. Seminars can also be arranged via email.

For further assistance, the ETA has established multiple communication channels, including a hotline, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Telegram.

The Head of ETA urged taxpayers to meet the filing deadlines, stressing that the authority aims to create a smooth, transparent tax experience that fosters voluntary compliance and builds trust between taxpayers and the Egyptian Tax Authority.



