Anti-Dumping Duties Imposed On PVC Paste Resin From Six Nations

New Delhi, Dec 30 (KNN) The Indian Commerce has proposed anti-dumping duties of up to USD 707 per tonne on PVC paste resin imports from China, Korea, Malaysia, Norway, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The recommendation, which covers a five-year period, aims to protect domestic manufacturers of the material commonly used in artificial leather and technical textiles production.

Following an investigation initiated by Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) determined that certain manufacturers from these six nations had exported Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin to India at prices below normal market value.

The investigation concluded that these practices had resulted in material injury to India's domestic industry through dumping.

The DGTR's notification outlines proposed duties ranging from USD 89 to USD 707 per tonne, with the final implementation decision resting with the Finance Ministry.

This measure aligns with World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, which permit countries to conduct anti-dumping investigations and impose countermeasures when domestic industries face harm from artificially low-priced imports.

This latest recommendation adds to India's existing framework of anti-dumping duties, which already encompasses various products, particularly those imported from China.

These measures are designed to promote fair trade practices and establish equitable competition between domestic producers and their international counterparts.

