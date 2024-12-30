Bird Strikes In The Skies: How A Collision Can Destroy A Plane

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bird strikes with aircraft continue to be a significant threat to flight safety, as demonstrated by two recent events with one in Panama involving Copa Airlines, that underscore the dangers that these collisions pose to aviation. The most recent case was the South Korea air disaster: Sunday December 29 in South Korea, a Jeju Air plane flying between Bangkok and Muan, tragically crashed during landing, involving a bird strike, aggravated by adverse weather conditions. 179 people died in the accident with only two survivors, both were crew members, who were in the back of the plane.

South Korean airline Jeju Air reports 67,000 cancellations after Sundays crash. Of the total cancellations, some 33,000 correspond to international flights of the South Korean low-cost company, while some 34,000 are for domestic services. Landing gear malfunction was one apparent reason why Sunday's Jeju Air crash, involving a Boeing 737-800, resulted in such a high death toll.

A body mass such as a bird of four pounds could cause a crash with a magnitude equivalent to six tons per square inch, which would be enough to cause fatal damage or even destroy engines.

Canada Geese have been known to cause a number of air accidents and in Panama there are the turkey vultures who roam the skies.

The crash in South Korea underlines the urgent need for stricter prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of bird-aircraft collisions. Although South Korean authorities are already conducting an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident, it is presumed that bird strikes played a crucial role in the tragedy.



In a case which occurred at Tocumen International Airport

a Copa Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft, which was flying between

Panama City and Los Angeles (flight CM472), and was struck by a bird during takeoff. Although the crash caused minor damage to the aircraft, the aircraft was put out of service and the flight was delayed for seven hours. Fortunately, both passengers and crew were unharmed, and the airport reported that they were assigned another aircraft to continue their journey.



In Panama, airports continue to implement strategies to minimize these risks, such as the use of advanced bird detection technologies and the adoption of techniques to deter birds. A report from

the Quality and Safety Management Department of Copa Airlines in Panama

shows that the months with the highest incidence of bird strikes are between March and May, as well as between September and November, due to the migratory movement of birds between North and South America. According to the report, between one and four bird strike events can be recorded each month.

Recommendations to reduce these types of risks include

holding periodic bird hazard meetings,

hiring personnel specialized in bird hazard programs, removing trash in areas near the airport, and eliminating plants that may attract birds in the perimeter of the facilities. The risk of bird strikes on aircraft is a matter of growing concern for Panamanian authorities, especially in areas close to Tocumen International Airport. The situation was recently highlighted by representatives of

Copa Airlines,

who pointed out that the problem of birds in the area is very serious, given the possibility of endangering human lives.





José Ruiz, general manager of Tocumen International Airport reported that one of the key aspects identified by authorities is the presence of garbage dumps around Tocumen, attracting birds and increase the risk of collisions.

According to a report by the airline, the combination of bird migration and the proliferation of these clandestine dumps aggravate the situation. Ruiz also stressed the urgent need to address this problem effectively to avoid tragedies in the future.

According to authorities, the Panamanian government is taking action on the matter and is evaluating options to address the problem. Through an overflight carried out by the authorities, photos were taken of the landfills, which will allow the identification of the areas of greatest risk. However, solving the problem is not a simple task.“Studies are being carried out on land ownership and options are being developed to minimize the impact of birds on aviation,” said Ruiz.





He said that the President of the Republic, who also considers this problem to be a matter of national security, has shown his support for implementing a plan with the help of the government. Authorities are working with technical experts to determine the best solutions available worldwide to reduce the risks of bird strikes. Strategies to be followed are expected to be defined in the coming months, including the possibility of intervening in clandestine dumps and applying preventive measures to protect aircraft. In the meantime, work is also being done in conjunction with local communities to effectively address this challenge, particularly in the management of waste.

This problem is considered by the authorities to be one of the most serious, since bird strikes with aircraft put the lives of passengers passing through the Tocumen air

hub

at risk. With the collaboration of experts, the government and airlines are working on the implementation of quick and effective solutions to guarantee air safety.